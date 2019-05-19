EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid a worsening market mood. What’s next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: ING discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and maintains a bearish bias on a multi-day basis. “Today’s violation of the short-term support line around 1.1180 is weakening the picture within the consolidation pattern. This is suggesting an increased […] The post EUR/USD: Increasing Risk Of Testing 1.1115; S/T Targets At 1.1050, 1.0975 & 1.0755 – ING appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story