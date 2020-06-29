EUR/USD has been advancing as investors shrug off rising US coronavirus cases. Europe’s relative success with curbing COVID-10, inflation figures, and other developments are eyed. Monday’s four-hour chart is painting an improving picture for the pair. Coronavirus is raging in America – Texas’ positive test rate has surged above 14%, Arizona and Georgia have reported […] The post EUR/USD: Is Europe’s coronavirus advantage set to trigger further gains? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story