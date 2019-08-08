EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 amid a calmer market mood. Trade tensions and political developments in Italy are eyed. Thursday’s technical chart is showing a narrowing wedge. Markets have finally found some calm in this vacation month of August – but it may be only temporary. The mood is more tranquil after China has fixed […] The post EUR/USD is hugging 1.12 and looking for a new direction appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story