EUR/USD is trading higher despite a risk-off atmosphere. Calm around Germany and France counter trade and Brexit. The technical picture is turning positive for the pair. EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the upside, trading at the highest levels since November 20th. The US Dollar is on the back foot as the benchmark 10-year Treasury […] The post EUR/USD is looking perky, breakout coming? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD is looking perky, breakout coming? - December 10, 2018
- Tech Targets: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY – December 10 - December 10, 2018
- BTCUSD Bears Can be Coming To an End; Possible Support At 3000 – Elliott wave Analysis - December 10, 2018