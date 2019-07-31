EUR/USD has been grinding its way higher in cautious trading ahead of the all-important Fed decision, where a rate cut is on the cards. Can it continue higher? The technical setup is upbeat for the world’s most popular currency pair. The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD has solid support at 1.1150 where we see a dense cluster of lines […] The post EUR/USD is well-positioned ahead of the Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
