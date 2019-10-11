EUR/USD has violated the stiff 21-day moving average resistance. The pair could rise to 1.11 next week if the US-China trade talks end with a partial deal. The EUR/USD pair has found acceptance above a key hurdle and could see an extended relief rally in the short-term if the ongoing US-China trade talks end on […] The post EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi’s speech, US-China trade talks pivotal appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD next levels to watch after surging higher — Confluence Detector - October 11, 2019
- NZ: Retail spending continued to rise in September – Westpac - October 11, 2019
- EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi’s speech, US-China trade talks pivotal - October 11, 2019