EUR/USD has dropped sharply as rising US yields boosted the dollar. The currency pair may bounce amid the Fed’s commitment to ease, weak US data and Europe’s improving prospects.. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing the pair is nearing critical support. Is inflation coming? The ugly phenomenon which bedeviled the world in the 20th century is […] The post EUR/USD: King dollar comeback? Not so fast, the euro is set to bounce at critical support appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story