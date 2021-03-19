EUR/USD has been trying to find its feet as US bond-yields ease off their highs. Ongoing vaccine concerns, Sino-American tensions and US economic strength will likely push the pair down. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing bears are in control. Holding the line, but only by a thread – Buyers have come to keep EUR/USD above […] The post EUR/USD: King Dollar remains on its throne, downfall may follow dead-cat bounce appeared first on Forex Crunch.
