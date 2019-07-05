EUR/USD has been trading below 1.1300 amid low volatility during the US Independence Day holiday and also in anticipation to the US Non-Farm Payrolls. Its battles lines are now clear to see. If it breaks tight support or resistance it may have significant room to run. The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that a dense cluster of resistance […] The post EUR/USD lines to watch ahead of the NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD lines to watch ahead of the NFP - July 5, 2019
- Elliott Wave Analysis: Metals Turning Bearish! - July 5, 2019
- USD/IDR technical analysis: Follows the range under short-term key resistances - July 4, 2019