EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1200 as the market mood improves. US-Sino trade remains in the spotlight, but German data and other events may impact the pair. The technical outlook is decidedly bullish for the currency pair. US President Donald Trump proved his sensitivity to stock markets once again. After the escalation in the […] The post EUR/USD looks strong, regardless of Trump appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story