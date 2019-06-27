EUR/USD has been edging lower despite reports about a US-Sino trade truce. German inflation and US GDP figures are eyed by markets. Thursday’s four-hour chart shows a loss of momentum as EUR/USD stands above critical support. EUR/USD’s weakness has been exposed. The US and China have reportedly agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs while they […] The post EUR/USD looks vulnerable ahead of critical data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story