EUR/USD has been trading closer to 1.1200 as the ECB contemplates resuming QE. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s public appearances are highly anticipated. Tuesday’s four-hour chart shows EUR/USD is experiencing oversold conditions – implying a bounce. EUR/USD has been leaning lower – and for good reasons. Dark clouds are gathering over Europe and the European Central Bank […] The post EUR/USD may bounce, but it will probably be short-lived appeared first on Forex Crunch.
