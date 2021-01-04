EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains amid dollar weakness. Concerns about covid variants, slow vaccine distribution, and Georgia’s special elections may bring it down. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing a moderately bullish picture. “Nothing changes on New Year’s Day” – these from U2’s song apply to EUR/USD, which is resuming its gains […] The post EUR/USD: New year, new highs? Not so fast, three dark clouds may trigger setback appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story