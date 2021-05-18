EUR/USD has hit new highs near 1.22 amid the risk-on mood. Europe’s reopening is supporting the euro while the Fed’s dovishness weighs on the dollar. Tuesday’s four-hour chart shows there is more room to rise. Is rising US inflation a reason to buy the dollar? Only if the Federal Reserve is worried, and that is […] The post EUR/USD: Next stop, 1.2240? European reopening, Fed, fuel the rally appeared first on Forex Crunch.

