EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains as markets are following the US elections. The Nonfarm Payrolls and the dovish Fed decision are in play and may continue weakening the dollar. Friday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. Rally, consolidation, and a fresh rally? That seems to be the pattern for EUR/USD, which has […] The post EUR/USD: NFP may trigger the next jump as final US election results are eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
