The euro lost some ground the dollar in limited range trading. However, this tired rally may make way for gains down the road. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: Societe Generale Cross Asset Strategy Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and maintains its bullish medium-term bias over the coming months. “EUR/USD tested 1.2450 and then fell just below […] The post EUR/USD: No Change In S/T Story (A Tired Rally) Or L/T Story (Heading To 1.30) – SocGen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story