EUR/USD: Non-Farm Payrolls may trigger much-needed (temporary) correction

EUR/USD has hit the highest since 2018 amid dollar weakness stemming from several factors. US fiscal stimulus, COVID-19 figures, EU retail sales, and a full NFP buildup are eyed. Early August's daily chart is pointing to mild overbought conditions. The FX Poll is pointing to a downward correction. Europe's coronavirus advantage over the US has […]

