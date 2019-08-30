EUR/USD has been retreating from the highs as hawkish comments from a member of the European Central Bank only lifted the currency pair temporarily. Euro-zone and US inflation figures are due out later today and the technical picture looks unfavorable. The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD has weak support at 1.1018, which is the convergence of the […] The post EUR/USD on the edge of the cliff appeared first on Forex Crunch.

