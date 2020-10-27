EUR/USD has only modestly bounced as markets lick their wounds from Monday’s falls. Concerns about coronavirus, political uncertainty ahead of the elections and data are on the agenda. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing the pair is trading above uptrend support. Clinging on by the fingernails – that seems to be the case for EUR/USD, which […] The post EUR/USD: Only a dead cat bounce? Covid, election uncertainty and data push lower appeared first on Forex Crunch.

