EUR/USD has been struggling around 1.2050 as higher US yields support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell holds the keys for the next moves in a critical speech. US stimulus and jobless claims are also set to move markets ahead of Friday’s jobs report. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing bears remain in the lead. Rejected at […] The post EUR/USD: Only Powell can dethrone King Dollar, push the pair above resistance appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR/USD: Only Powell can dethrone King Dollar, push the pair above resistance - March 4, 2021
- GBP/USD: Can sterling surge above 1.40? Sunak and the Senate hold the keys - March 3, 2021
- USD: Short USD Positions Are Finally Beginning To Be Cut Back; What Does It Mean For EUR/USD? – SocGen - March 3, 2021