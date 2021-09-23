EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Tease 1.1700 After FOMC, Risk-on Saves

EUR/USD finds relief amid positive risk flows. Hawkish FOMC and mixed ECB comments continue to weigh on the pair. The relief rally may be capped by 50-SMA around 1.1750. The EUR/USD outlook is bearish after the hawkish FOMC. However, the price is attempting to rise above the 1.1700 level amid positive risk flows. The EUR/USD … Continued

