There was political tension after French President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election. The euro suffered as the dollar rallied after Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report. Markets scaled back expectations for Fed rate cuts in 2024 from 50 to 35 basis points. The EUR/USD outlook remains bearish as the euro hovers near a one-month low,…

