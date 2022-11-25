ECB policymakers are afraid inflation will become entrenched in the eurozone. The ECB will keep raising rates in a bid to tame sky-high inflation. Markets are expecting a 50bps ECB rate hike in December. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The accounts of the Oct. 26–27 meeting showed that policymakers at the European Central Bank feared … Continued

