ECB policymakers are afraid inflation will become entrenched in the eurozone. The ECB will keep raising rates in a bid to tame sky-high inflation. Markets are expecting a 50bps ECB rate hike in December. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The accounts of the Oct. 26–27 meeting showed that policymakers at the European Central Bank feared … Continued
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Not Giving up amid Hawkish ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Bears Dominating Ahead of Jobs Data - November 26, 2022
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: FOMC Minutes to Support Aussie - November 26, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Tokyo’s Inflation Hits 40-yr Highs - November 25, 2022