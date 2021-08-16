EUR/USD stands still near the 1.1800 level. The divergence between the US and Eurozone GDP can weigh on the pair. The 10-year bond yields of the US and Germany is negative for the EUR/USD. Fed’s hawkish stance can be expected during meeting minutes and Jackson Hole Symposium. The EUR/USD outlook is bullish near the key … Continued
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Central Bak Divergence May Bar Gains at 1.1800 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Central Bak Divergence May Bar Gains at 1.1800 - August 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Daily Analysis: Bulls Pause Under 0.74, China Data Eyed - August 15, 2021
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Halt Under $1800 amid USD Risk Reversal - August 15, 2021