Key Eurozone economies reported activity data below expectations. PMI data indicated a contraction in business activity in France and Germany. Investors will closely monitor the Fed and ECB policy meetings. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. On Monday, the euro experienced a decline as key economies reported activity data below expectations. Consequently, this created unease among … Continued

