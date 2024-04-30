Investors eagerly await the FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. Friday’s US PCE price index revealed high housing and utility prices. ECB policymakers remain confident that inflation is on a clear path to the 2% target. The EUR/USD outlook is bearish as the dollar strengthens in anticipation of the upcoming FOMC policy meeting. Meanwhile, the euro…
