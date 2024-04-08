The dollar rose on Friday due to a positive employment report. The US reported an additional 303K jobs in March and a drop in the unemployment rate. The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday this week. An early session downturn pointed to a bearish tilt in the EUR/USD outlook, with the dollar standing resolute…

