On Wednesday, the yen plunged to a 38-year low. Investors remained cautious ahead of the French elections. Policymakers remain confident that Eurozone inflation will reach the 2% target. The EUR/USD outlook is bearish as the dollar holds near recent peaks driven by a decline in the yen. Meanwhile, ECB policymakers and experts increased market confidence…

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Remains Strong Amid Yen’s Decline appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story