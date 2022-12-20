The European Central Bank slowed the rate at which it raised interest rates. The ECB increased the rate it pays on bank deposits by 50 basis points to 2%. Lagarde promised three more 50bps rate hikes to tame inflation. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish as the ECB raised rates for the fourth time. On Thursday, … Continued

