The European Central Bank slowed the rate at which it raised interest rates. The ECB increased the rate it pays on bank deposits by 50 basis points to 2%. Lagarde promised three more 50bps rate hikes to tame inflation. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish as the ECB raised rates for the fourth time. On Thursday, … Continued
