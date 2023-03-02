Some analysts believe the dollar may have peaked as February’s rally loses momentum. In February, German inflation rose faster than anticipated. EU-harmonized prices increased by 9.3% compared to February last year. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The Euro anticipated its best week in a month and a half due to sticky inflation, while the … Continued
