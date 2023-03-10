ECB rates will peak at 3.75% or higher. US unemployment claims increased more than anticipated last week. Experts believe US employers added 205,000 jobs in February. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. According to analysts surveyed by Reuters, the peak for interest rates at the European Central Bank will be significantly higher than initially anticipated only … Continued

