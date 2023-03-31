Germany’s inflation decreased but was still higher than expected. Consumer prices in Spain increased by 3.3% in March. The number of Americans who applied for new jobless benefits increased slightly last week. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. On Thursday, the euro hit a one-week high against the dollar as German inflation data helped the common … Continued
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Climbs Amid Upbeat German Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Soaring at Back of Strong Inflation - March 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Climbs Amid Upbeat German Inflation - March 31, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: Soaring to 0.6750 Despite Mixed Jobs Data - March 30, 2023