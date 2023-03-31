Germany’s inflation decreased but was still higher than expected. Consumer prices in Spain increased by 3.3% in March. The number of Americans who applied for new jobless benefits increased slightly last week. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. On Thursday, the euro hit a one-week high against the dollar as German inflation data helped the common … Continued

