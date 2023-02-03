The European Central Bank hiked its interest rates by 50 basis points. The ECB flagged one more 50bps rate hike for next month. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits in the US decreased by 3,000. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. As expected, the European Central Bank increased interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, … Continued

