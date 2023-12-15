The European Central Bank adhered to its hawkish stance. Powell signaled on Wednesday that the era of tightening monetary policy is likely over. Markets are currently pricing in a 75% likelihood of a rate cut by the Fed in March. Friday’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish as the currency rallied, propelled by the European Central Bank’s…
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Gains as ECB Maintains Hawkish Stance appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Gains as ECB Maintains Hawkish Stance - December 15, 2023
- Gold Price Rallies Above $2,000 After Dovish FOMC - December 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Emerge After Dovish Fed, Eyes on ECB - December 14, 2023