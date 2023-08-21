Eurozone consumer prices rose by 5.3% in July, down from 5.5% in June. Services inflation in the Eurozone slightly increased to 5.6% from 5.4%. The Eurozone economy is projected to maintain growth in the upcoming years. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. Although the euro edged higher on Monday, it stayed close to Friday’s lows. … Continued
