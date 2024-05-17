The euro has had a good run amid signs that the US economy is slowing down and inflation is easing. Data showed that US manufacturing output unexpectedly fell in April. ECB’s Schnabel emphasized caution after June as the outlook remains uncertain. The EUR/USD outlook leans slightly bearish as the euro experiences a pullback following its…

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Heads for Best Week in Over 2 Months appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story