Data hinted at a potential easing of the downturn in the Eurozone economy. The Eurozone economy will likely contract again in the fourth quarter. Data showed a greater-than-expected drop in Americans filing new jobless claims. Positive Eurozone PMI data on Friday helped the euro maintain its stability, infusing a sense of optimistic bullishness into the…
