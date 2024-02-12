The dollar gained momentum ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal inflation report. Forecasts for the US inflation report show that annual inflation will likely come in at 3.8%. ECB’s Fabio Panetta noted on Saturday that the time for rate cuts is fast approaching. The market painted a bearish picture for Monday’s EUR/USD outlook, with the dollar gaining…

