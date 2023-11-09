The ECB’s chief economist expressed dissatisfaction with the progress in controlling inflation. Eurozone inflation dropped to 2.9% last month. ECB’s Lane projected a steady or potentially increasing price growth next year. Thursday’s EUR/USD outlook painted a bullish picture, with the euro making strides against the dollar. The rally was set ablaze by the hawkish remarks…

