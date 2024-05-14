Business activity in the Euro Area expanded at a faster rate than that in the US in April. The euro has lost nearly 2.5% of its value against the dollar this year. Investors are awaiting the US PPI report. The EUR/USD outlook is bullish, as the euro shows remarkable resilience ahead of US wholesale inflation…
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Steadies Ahead of US PPI Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Steadies Ahead of US PPI Data - May 14, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bearish Pressure Amid Canada’s Jobs Surge - May 13, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast: Dollar Consolidates Ahead of Key Data - May 13, 2024