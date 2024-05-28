ECB’s Francois Villeroy confirmed that the central bank will implement the first rate cut next week. Philip Lane said ECB rate cuts would depend on underlying inflation and demand. Data on Monday revealed that German business morale stagnated in May. The EUR/USD outlook leans bullish as the euro gains despite dovish ECB comments. Markets expect…

