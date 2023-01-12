Traders are refraining from making big moves before the US inflation data. US inflation will provide a clearer picture of interest rates’ direction. There are continued problems associated with natural gas supply restrictions in the eurozone. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The euro was mostly flat on Thursday after temporarily reaching a seven-month high … Continued

