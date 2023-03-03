Overall, Eurozone inflation slightly decreased to 8.5% last month. Underlying inflation in the Eurozone went up from 5.3% to 5.6%. The European Central Bank (ECB) has already signaled a half-point rate increase on March 16. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. This spring, an unexpected rise in underlying inflation throughout the 20-nation Eurozone bolstered bets for … Continued

