Overall, Eurozone inflation slightly decreased to 8.5% last month. Underlying inflation in the Eurozone went up from 5.3% to 5.6%. The European Central Bank (ECB) has already signaled a half-point rate increase on March 16. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. This spring, an unexpected rise in underlying inflation throughout the 20-nation Eurozone bolstered bets for … Continued
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Eurozone Inflation Still a Key Concern for ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Turns South Ahead of US Services ISM - March 3, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: No Respite for JPY Amid Higher Inflation - March 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Eurozone Inflation Still a Key Concern for ECB - March 3, 2023