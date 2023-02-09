The ECB might continue raising rates aggressively in May if inflation does not slow. Core service inflation in the eurozone could become entrenched due to growing salaries. Traders are also awaiting next week’s US inflation data. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. According to ECB policymaker Klaas Knot, if core inflation does not go down by … Continued

