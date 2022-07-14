EUR/USD Outlook: Fed Likely to Hike 100-BPS, Pushing Below Parity

The pair might break below parity. Red hot US inflation is fueling recession fears. Markets expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a 100bps hike after the BoC. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish as markets expect the Federal Reserve to hit rising inflation aggressively. Investors have debated the parity level for EUR/USD for months, and now … Continued

