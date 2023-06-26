A survey revealed a second consecutive monthly deterioration in German business morale. Eurozone business growth came to a virtual halt in June. US business activity experienced a decline in June. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. The Euro declined against the dollar following a survey that revealed a second consecutive monthly deterioration in German business morale. … Continued
