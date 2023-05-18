Overall, Eurozone price growth increased to 7.0% in April. Eurozone core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, slowed to 7.3% from 7.5%. Additional ECB rate hikes will likely occur as service inflation remains high. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. On Thursday, the US dollar remained close to a seven-week high as President Joe Biden … Continued

