There was a significant rise in US single-family home construction in July. The euro weakened to a six-week low. The Federal Reserve reported a 0.5% increase in manufacturing output. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. The dollar has gained support from recent strong US economic data. This has reinforced the belief that interest rates will remain … Continued

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Hawkish Fed, US Data Push Euro Under 1.09 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story