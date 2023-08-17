There was a significant rise in US single-family home construction in July. The euro weakened to a six-week low. The Federal Reserve reported a 0.5% increase in manufacturing output. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. The dollar has gained support from recent strong US economic data. This has reinforced the belief that interest rates will remain … Continued
