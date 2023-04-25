Markets are expecting more ECB rate hikes. Deposits at First Republic Bank in the US fell overnight, highlighting crisis risks. Investors are pricing in Fed rate cuts as bank instability continues. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. According to ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, a rate increase of 50 basis points is not out of the … Continued

