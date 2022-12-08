The Fed is expected to increase rates by half a point on December 14. The dollar fell overnight due to uncertainty about the inflation outlook. Democrats increased their fragile Senate majority. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. On Thursday, the US dollar remained sluggish after falling against key rivals overnight for the first time this week … Continued
